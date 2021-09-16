Exchange Celebrates Air Force’s 74th Birthday with $9,000 in Tactical Gear Giveaways

Photo By Marisa Conner | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service wishes the U.S. Air Force a happy 74th birthday....... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service wishes the U.S. Air Force a happy 74th birthday. To mark the milestone, the Exchange is giving away $9,000 in tactical gear prizes with 14 Air Force birthday sweepstakes at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. Authorized shoppers can enter from Sept. 17 to Oct. 15. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers have a chance to win 250 prizes as part of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s celebration of the U.S. Air Force’s 74th birthday.



From Sept. 17 to Oct. 15, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older, including honorably discharged Veterans, can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win more than $9,000 in the latest tactical gear. Prizes include:



• Streamlight Stinger switchblade work light (10 winners)

• Mercury Tactical Gear deployment pack (10 winners)

• Grayl geopress water purifier (10 winners)

• Revision Sawfly ballistic eyewear kit (10 winners)

• Fly Boys helmet bag (10 winners)

• Seirus all-weather gloves (10 winners)

• Wiley X Valor ballistic eyewear kit (10 winners)

• Mechanix Wear 0.5mm MPT gloves (25 winners)

• Mercury Tactical Gear hanging shave kit (25 winners)

• Gear Aid Tactical cooling towel (25 winners)

• Otis 5.56MM M4/M16 ripcord (25 winners)

• Rite in the Rain memo book (25 winners)

• Nite Ize Inova microlight (25 winners)

• Dexter Meadows clip-on kneepads (30 winners)



Shoppers can also find additional Air Force birthday savings in stores and online, such as discounts of up to 40% on select tactical gear. See stores for details or visit ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads to view sales flyers.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 53rd-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.1 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange