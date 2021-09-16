USNS Patuxent, Mission Essential Crew Return to Norfolk

Photo By LaShawn Sykes | Military Sealift Command's Fleet replenishment oiler, USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201),...... read more read more Photo By LaShawn Sykes | Military Sealift Command's Fleet replenishment oiler, USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201), returned to Naval Station Norfolk Sept. 16, after completing an eventful six and a half month deployment in Fifth Fleet, responsible for naval forces in the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and the coast off of East Africa. Currently, one of 15 vessels operating in her class, Patuxent is a Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler operated by Military Sealift Command. Responsible for conducting hundreds of at-sea replenishment operations annually, MSC operates 126 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships, conduct specialized missions, strategically preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, and move military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. military forces and coalition partners. To learn more about MSC, visit https://www.msc.usff.navy.mil/. see less | View Image Page

Fleet replenishment oiler, USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201), returned to Naval Station Norfolk Sept. 16, after completing an eventful six and a half month deployment in Fifth Fleet, responsible for naval forces in the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and the coast off of East Africa.

Deployed with a crew of 71 civil service mariners, Patuxent safely executed 62 underway replenishments with U.S. Navy and foreign naval ships from Germany, Spain, India, France, and Great Britain. Maintaining the highest degree of operational readiness, the ship safely executed the transfer of more than 15 million gallons of fuel and 1,063 pallets of critical supplies.

In addition to providing at sea replenishment services, the Patuxent crew participated in two at-sea rescue missions in June. On June 8, arriving before the ship completely sank, Patuxent rescued 15 crew members from Egypt and India assigned to Motor Vessel Falcon Line, a cargo ship registered in the African nation of Gabon that had taken on water. A week and a half later on June 18, Patuxent answered the Navy’s call once again, with the help of Sailors from an embarked security intelligence team, rescuing four Somali men who were stranded at sea for days off the Horn of Africa after their fishing boat had a mechanical failure. “I am extremely proud of them,” Navy Capt. Michael O’Driscoll, commander of Task Force 53, said. “I think this perfectly highlights the value of a sustained maritime presence alongside our regional and coalition partners.” Garland, C. (2021, June 18) Navy. Stars & Stripes. Retrieved from https://www.stripes.com/branches/navy/2021-06-18/For-a-second-time-in-a-week-this-Navy-ship-rescued-sailors-off-the-African-coast-1726493.html.

Currently, one of 15 vessels operating in her class, Patuxent is a Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler operated by Military Sealift Command. Responsible for conducting hundreds of at-sea replenishment operations annually, MSC operates 126 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships, conduct specialized missions, strategically preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, and move military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. military forces and coalition partners.

To learn more about MSC, visit https://www.msc.usff.navy.mil/.