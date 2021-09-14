Naval Safety Center to Present at 2021 ASSP Expo

The Naval Safety Center (NAVSAFECEN) will make its inaugural appearance at the 2021 American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) Expo and Conference, Sept. 14, in Austin, Texas. Representatives from NAVSAFECEN’s Shore Safety Directorate will present “The Case for Making Systems Safer,” which addresses Safety Case and modern safety theory. Safety Case is a tool which helps ensure all risks associated with hazardous activities are accounted for and mitigated to the “as low as reasonably achievable” (ALARA) condition.

NAVSAFECEN’s presenters include Jonathan Wilson, Director of the Shore Safety Directorate; Charles Gum, deputy director of the Shore Safety Directorate; and Cmdr. Justin Saward, British Royal Navy Liaison. Shore Safety Directorate staff are the Navy’s Safety and Occupational Health (SOH) subject matter experts.

According to Gum, NAVSAFECEN’s presenters want to introduce attendees to the Safety Case and its use in the Navy; help them understand how to use and implement Safety Case concepts and show them how to accurately aggregate results of various risk assessment types.

“This topic is applicable to any industry, SOH program, or operation,” Gum said. “Most, if not every, safety professional implementing a safety management system (SMS) struggles with the same issues the Navy encountered while going through this process. This topic provides all the details needed to get the initial understanding of the concept needed to implement a Safety Case.”

For additional resources on safety awareness, visit NAVSAFECEN's website, https://navalsafetycenter.navy.mil. To learn more about ASSP visit https://www.assp.org.

