LRC-Stuttgart management program analyst loves coming to work, supporting community

Verena Klemke is the management program analyst for the 405th Army Field Support Brigade's Logistics Readiness Center-Stuttgart. Klemke recently synchronized reimbursement actions across eight units to include two 4-star joint commands and recovered 100 percent of $489,891 worth of unfunded unit non tactical vehicles.

Name: Verena Klemke



Job title: Management Program Analyst



Assigned: Logistics Readiness Center-Stuttgart, 405th Army Field Support Brigade



Location: Stuttgart, Germany



Experience: I’ve served with LRC-Stuttgart for a total of 5.5 years. I started as a management assistant at LRC-Stuttgart in March 2016 and then worked as the LRC-Stuttgart administrative officer from August 2016 to April 2018. In May 2018, I accepted a promotion and began working in my current position as management program analyst for LRC-Stuttgart.



Other Service: I served as a contractor in the Housing Office at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart for seven years supporting service members and their families with their off-post housing needs.



Hometown: Holzgerlingen, Germany



Family: Three sisters and lots of nieces and nephews.



Q: Can you explain what your duties are as the Management Program Analyst for LRC-Stuttgart 405th AFSB?



A: I’m responsible for the LRC-Stuttgart budget. This covers a myriad of logistical and support services. For example, recently I synchronized reimbursement actions across eight units to include two 4-star joint commands and recovered 100 percent of $489,891 worth of unfunded unit non tactical vehicles. In turn, this helped to reduce U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s current funding shortages.



Q: Why is your job as the LRC-Stuttgart Management Program Analyst so important?



A: Funding is important. I help to ensure LRC-Stuttgart has the proper funding to operate and assist and support U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart. LRC-Stuttgart would not be able to support the U.S. military community at Stuttgart without proper funding. I help manage all the money we need and how we spend it. It’s important to always be prudent and wise and only spend money where it’s truly needed. But if we need additional funding because certain requirements have changed, I also assist with that. For example, with our current situation and COVID-19, many of our requirements have changed – but no matter what – we have to be judicious and sensible with our spending. The ‘nice to have things’ may need to take a backseat until more funding is available.



Q: What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?



A: I love working with people. Besides my main job as the management program analyst for LRC-Stuttgart, I try to always assist other people with their jobs like human resources. I also serve as the alternate timekeeper, alternate training coordinator, alternate record manager and alternate sponsorship training manager. And I’m always doing lots of other projects on the side to benefit the LRC-Stuttgart team, like planning events, et cetera. What I do is very diverse. The team here is really great. I love my job. I love a challenge. I love working. And I love coming to work every day.



LRC-Stuttgart and 405th AFSB: When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC-Stuttgart directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Stuttgart. LRC-Stuttgart reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to ASC and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.