Command teams from 65th Medical Brigade gather for commander’s conference

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Col. Dave Zimmerman, commander, 65th Medical Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Mulvaney, senior enlisted advisor, hosted a commander’s conference, Sept 9-11, at the Morning Calm Conference Center.



Command teams from around the peninsula gathered to discuss priorities and missions throughout the three day conference. Participants were provided updates on health, wellness and readiness priorities, which included taking part in team building exercises.



“Our priorities are to take care of our Soldiers, Civilians and Families, while ensuring we are always ready. Having the command teams come together to learn from each other grows our leaders. It also gives them the tools they need to succeed in their current assignment as well as future assignments,” said Zimmerman.



The Brigade is comprised of several direct reporting units which are geographically dispersed. The symposium gave command teams from Camp Humphreys, Camp Casey and Camp Walker a chance to gather and connect with each other face-to-face. Each day of the conference also provided an opportunity for leaders to meet new leaders, while strengthening established relationships among fellow command teams.



Through candid discussions, guest and motivational speakers such as Hershel Walker and retired Col. Greg Gadson, as well as team building exercises, everyone was able to make the most of their time while accomplishing the mission to build and sustain leadership proficiency.



“Maximizing the value of every training opportunity as we continue to protect the force is essential,” said Zimmerman.



Leaders also had an opportunity to assess their physical stamina. They worked to solidify their trust in each other, as they went through a confidence course which included obstacles such as a reverse climb, the skyscraper, the hip-hop, a low wire crawl and balancing logs. Their ability to work together and support each other reinforced that people are the Brigade’s number one resource; take care of each other.



The last day of the conference began at dawn with a 9.11km ruck march with a 35-pound assault pack, in honor of those who lost their lives in the tragic events that happened 20 years ago in New York City, at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.



“Train as you fight is essential when talking about readiness. Challenge yourself, and each other, to ensure training accomplishes multiple realistic objectives so that the Brigade will always be ready to ‘Fight Tonight’…or tomorrow,” said Zimmerman.