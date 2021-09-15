Four Custom Exchange Trailers Hit the Road to Support West Point, Air Force Academy Football

DALLAS – Four new custom trailers from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service are hitting the road to celebrate the Department of Defense retailer’s support of the Commanders’ Classic and Army-Navy Game.



The Exchange is a supporter of Army West Point Sports and Air Force Athletics. This year, the Exchange will be on-site—with some of the custom trailers—for two of the biggest matchups in military academy sports.



On Nov. 6, the Army Black Knights will take on the Air Force Falcons in the Lockheed Martin Commanders’ Classic presented by USAA at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. On Dec. 11, the Exchange will be at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey for the 122nd Army-Navy Game between the Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen.



One trailer design was created for the Commanders’ Classic, while three trailer designs debuted for the Army-Navy Game. (Watch how the Army-Navy Game trailer designs came to life: https://vimeo.com/595473940/9fc8d86ed4.) This is the fourth year the Exchange is a participating partner in the Army-Navy Game presented by USAA.



“These custom trailer designs remind the military community of the lifelong Exchange benefits they have earned,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, USMA Class of ’73. “No matter where or how long our Nation’s heroes and their families serve, the Exchange is there for them.”



The trailers are 53-foot rolling billboards highlighting how the Exchange serves troops from the very beginning of their service, through their military careers and beyond.



The four trailers are delivering merchandise to Exchange stores to support military communities throughout the country. The Commanders’ Classic trailer will deliver product from the Exchange’s distribution center in Waco, Texas, to stores in the Central region of the U.S. The three Army-Navy trailers are based out of Dan Daniel Distribution Center in Newport News, Va., and will serve Exchange stores in the Eastern U.S.



The Commanders’ Classic will be the first college football game to be played at Globe Life Field, which is the new home of MLB’s Texas Rangers. Army and Air Force have faced off on the football field every year since 1971. Fans can watch the game on CBS on Nov. 6 at 10:30 a.m. Central.



The Army-Navy Game will be broadcast on CBS on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. Central. MetLife Stadium is home to the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets.



For more information on the custom trailers, visit ShopMyExchange.com/Community.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 53rd-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.1 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



