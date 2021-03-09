Cadet Leaders Training

Photo By Sgt. James Geelen | Cadets Sara Kilpatrick, (far right) and Alexis Thull, (3rd from right) lead a...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. James Geelen | Cadets Sara Kilpatrick, (far right) and Alexis Thull, (3rd from right) lead a discussion about proper 9-Line procedures 1 September in Training Area 14 on Fort Carson, Colorado. The cadets spent three weeks learning from 534th Brigade Signal Company, 4th Special Troops Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division Soldiers and leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Geelen, 4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. –Leadership development is a fundamental building block for many successful organizations. To help train tomorrow’s leaders today, we have the Cadet Troop Leader Training, CTLT. During CTLT cadets serve in leadership roles with an active duty organization.

Recently the 534th Brigade Signal Company, 4th Special Troops Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division sponsored cadets.

“This has been a really rewarding experience for me because I have not had a chance to be around full time Soldiers before,” said Buhler, Kansas native, Cadet Sara Kilpatrick, a member of the Kansas National Guard. “Being able to interact with the different levels of leadership has been phenomenal. Watching the senior enlisted interact with the junior Soldiers, seeing the way information flows up and down the chain, has all been very helpful.”

Cadets are usually with their hosting unit for three or four weeks, depending on the unit’s location.

“I think this program has been very helpful for me,” said Wisconsin native, Cadet Alexis Thull from the Wisconsin National Guard. “I have no prior experience in the military besides basic training. The past couple weeks have been very enlightening to see what the full time Army is like. Being able to interact with the enlisted and learn what their expectations are for their platoon leaders has been a great.”

CTLT helps the cadets to be mentored by noncommissioned officers.

“This program helps our officers a lot because they’re given the opportunity to see first-hand how the Army really operates,” said Sgt. 1st Class Chad A. Johnson, first sergeant, 534th BSC, 4STB, 4SB, 4th Inf. Div. “They can gather knowledge from the senior and junior NCO’s that have been in the Army for a little while. This gives the cadets a knowledge foundation to build upon instead of being thrown into the fire.”

The cadets were afforded the chance to interact with leaders from across the battalion.

“534th Signal Company has actually done a great job with facilitating mentorship opportunities for us,” Kilpatrick said. “We were able to attend meetings with XO, (executive officer), the company commander, all the platoon leaders and platoon sergeants. We’ve also attended meetings at the battalion headquarters. That has allowed us to see what everyone’s piece of the pie is and how everyone works together.”

“I am so happy that I joined the program and came to Fort Carson,” Thull said. “My experience here will definitely influence the way I choose to lead when I commission. The Gunslinger team has made this an educational, yet fun experience. We’re extremely great full for everything they have done.”



