Building Better Team

Photo By Sgt. James Geelen | Command Sgt. Maj. Johnny Bryant, battalion sergeant major and president of the board,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. James Geelen | Command Sgt. Maj. Johnny Bryant, battalion sergeant major and president of the board, 4th Special Troops Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division listens to a Soldier’s response during 4STB’s virtual promotion board 25 March at the brigade headquarters building on Fort Carson, Colorado. The board members communicated with the Soldiers and their sponsors through video teleconference. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Geelen, 4th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office, 4th Infantry Division) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. –John Quincy Adams once said, ‘If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, You are a Leader.’

The Soldiers from 4th Special Troops Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division have to look no further than Command Sgt. Maj. Johnny G. Bryant, battalion sergeant major, to find an inspiring leader.

“Command Sgt. Maj. Bryant is a servant leader,” said 1st Sgt. Hector Rodriguez, former 4STB first sergeant. “He cares about the organization and the mission. However, he has a clear understanding that nothing gets accomplished without our people. He doesn’t just want to use the Soldiers to complete the mission. He wants to help the Soldiers achieve their own personnel goals as well.”

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native wants to pass along his knowledge to the younger leaders.

“I wouldn’t be where I’m at right now without the help of my mentor,” Bryant said. “I feel like it’s my duty to reach down and help the up and coming future leaders. I know that at some point, I will have to take the boots off. I want to make sure that I have given everything I have, back to someone beneath me, that way they can take my place.”

Bryant has helped create stronger teams across the battalion during his tenure.

“I’ve never had a bad day with the Trailblazers, because I had a great team,” Bryant said. “My philosophy to my first sergeants has always been about making the team stronger. I don’t care how good you think you are or what you did at your last assignment. I hope they gave you an award for it. I want to know how you can impact this battalion, this brigade and this division as a team. A team is what makes things happen.”

For some Soldiers, Bryant has brought out the best in them.

“Sgt. Maj. Bryant was without a doubt the best command sergeant major, I’ve had in my 18 year career,” Rodriguez said. “He prepared me for the Sergeant Major Academy, and I have applied all the lessons I’ve learned on a daily basis. From his commitment to developing leaders, both junior leaders and officers alike. He taught me to pick which battles to fight, but not to not completely disregard the issue. To take care of my commander, while helping him or her, to make the decision that will benefit our people and our mission the most.”

Serving with the Rough Riders has left its mark on Bryant as well.

“This assignment here has really changed the scope of the way I see the Army,” Bryant said. “Landing here in the Sustainment Brigade has really open my eyes. I now have a better understanding of a logistician. I will always keep this assignment in the forefront of my mind because it has taught me so much. I understand how all the different organizations all come together to support the Division.







