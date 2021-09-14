Celebrating 74 years of airpower

Even during a pandemic there are reasons to celebrate, and the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support found an important one Sept. 14: the 74th birthday of the U.S. Air Force.



During a morning staff meeting in Philadelphia, senior leaders and staff started the day with a story touching on the inception of the Air Force and its joint focus starting with the Doolittle Raiders five years before becoming a military service.



Air Force Col. Adrian Crowley, Director of Industrial Hardware, recounted the story of how Lt. Col. James Doolittle led a team of 16 aircraft and 80 aircrew members, then of the Army Air Forces, from a Navy ship to complete their storied bombing mission during World War II.



He tied the story to the mission and history of DLA Troop Support, present even then.



“Not only is it a nice joint story, as we are a joint organization, but there was a predecessor to DLA Troop Support [as it exists] today that certainly provided support to the military back then, to our customers then,” Crowley said.



Those present enjoyed a birthday cake cut by Crowley and Maj. Francisco Boral, the second oldest and fourth youngest USAF members serving at DLA Troop Support, respectively.



DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Eric P. Shirley was glad to have the opportunity to mark the occasion.



“Let’s all recognize ‘Fly Fight Win,’ and say happy birthday to our Air Force,” Shirley said.



The official birthday of the Air Force is Sept. 18, established in 1947 as the fourth branch of the military.

