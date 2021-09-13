TAG helps remember 9/11 after twenty years

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. – The Adjutant General of Kentucky, Brig. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, spoke to community members and National Guard Soldiers at a ceremony Sept. 11, 2021, remembering those who lost their lives on 9/11 and those whom we have lost in the War on Terror.



The event was held at Healing Field in Lawrenceburg City Park.



Members of the official party included the master of ceremonies, Tim Martinez, Lawrenceburg Police Chief Bryan Taylor and State Representative James Tipton.

The proceedings for the evening included a proclamation from the Mayor of Lawrenceburg, Troy L. Young, and the Anderson County Judge Executive, Orbrey Gritton, delivered by Police Chief Taylor, which encouraged patriotism and love of country. The proclamation was a poignant remembrance of those Kentucky Servicemen and women who died in the Global War on Terror.



“I’d imagine just about everybody can readily recall where they were and what they were doing when the World Trade Center was attacked,” said Lamberton. “At that time, I worked in a bank while serving as a part-time Soldier in the Kentucky National Guard. Our history changed at that time for all of us forevermore.”



During the ceremony, the names of Kentucky active duty and National Guard Soldiers, Airmen, Navy Sailors, and Marines were read aloud. Those who read the names stood in front of the flags that fly in the Healing Field as a reminder of each individual’s sacrifice. Each of the 120 flags have placards marking the names of each service member from Kentucky that died. After the most recent flag was raised at the end of the ceremony, the event concluded with a volley of gunfire from the American Legion Color Guard and a rendition of “Amazing Grace” as played on bagpipes by Army Capt. Daniel Johnson from the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade.



Lamberton closed his remarks with why he feels it is important to commemorate this day.



“We don’t remember for hate sake. We don’t remember for anger sake. We don’t remember for egos sake. We remember for the sake of the 2,977 men, women and children who perished that day – and the thousands of others who gave their lives taking justice to the wicked and bringing hope to the oppressed,” he said. “Today, as we remember, there will be tears for many – and that’s alright because we remember for life’s sake. And we celebrate faith, hope and love – and the greatest of these is love. Never forget.”



At the end of the evening, all flags were raised to full height, and flowers were placed at each flagpole.

