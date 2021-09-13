Supply and Services Division Chief: it’s been my privilege to serve at LRC-Benelux

Photo By Cameron Porter | Robert Carter is assigned to Logistics Readiness Center-Benelux, 405th Army Field...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Robert Carter is assigned to Logistics Readiness Center-Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. After serving for three years at Chievres Air Base, Belgium, as LRC-Benelux’s Supply and Services Division chief, Carter will return to Fort Hood, Texas, at the end of the month. Carter said LRC-Benelux is probably the best assignment he’s had in his 42 years of federal service. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Name: Robert Carter



Job title: Supply and Services Division Chief



Assigned: Logistics Readiness Center-Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade



Location: Chievres Air Base, Belgium



Experience: Three years as the Supply and Services Division Chief at LRC-Benelux. Before that, he was attached to the 407th AFSB at Fort Hood, Texas, for nine years as a Logistics Support Activity liaison officer assigned to Logistics Support Activity, U.S. Army Materiel Command.



Other service: Served 29 years as an active duty Soldier and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 5. His last active-duty assignment was the III Corps and Fort Hood senior maintenance technician. He also served three years upon retirement as a senior maintenance manager and contractor in Iraq and in the U.S. In total, he has about 42 years of Army service plus three years as a contractor supporting the Army.



Hometown: Fort Hood, Texas



Family: Married to his wife, Susie, for 41 years. They have two children – 36-year-old daughter, Nicole, and 32-year-old son, Robert II.



Q: Can you explain what your duties are as the chief of the Supply and Services Division at LRC-Benelux, 405th AFSB?



A: In the Supply and Services Division, you have Property Book Office operations, Supply and Support Activity, Central Issue Facility, Hazardous Material, and the Procurement Section – a total of 24 people. We serve as the supply and logistics directorate for U.S. Army Garrison-Benelux, supporting Headquarters North Atlantic Treaty Organization and HQs Supreme Allied Command Europe as well as multiple other commands, agencies and activities. Any and all logistics operations USAG-Benelux is involved in – such as property accountability, turn-in of property, issue of property and receiving of property – it all flows from or through the Supply and Services Division, LRC-Benelux.



Q: Why is the Supply and Services Division mission at LRC-Benelux so important?



A: We’re basically the tip of the spear when it comes to mission success or mission failure. If they need materiel, then it’s coming from us or through us in some form or fashion. We’re the ones shipping it out, and we’re the ones receiving it when it’s coming in. We’re the ones adding it to the property books and generating hand receipts. We’re the ones issuing equipment to Soldiers and Army civilians in-processing into the theater of operations. All of the equipment they need is coming out of our CIF. Or it may be some type of special equipment they need, like the Military Police forces have special sets they receive. Or it’s something the garrison commander may decide is critical for emergency essential personnel.



Q: What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?



A: I have the best job in the entire LRC-Benelux, and this LRC has the most amazing employees I’ve ever met in my career. Out of 42 years of federal service, this is probably the best assignment that I’ve ever had with the most educated and well trained workforce that I’m ever going to have the privilege to serve with. It’s truly been a fulfilling and enjoyable assignment.



