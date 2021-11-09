USS Tripoli Arrives in San Francisco in Support of San Francisco Fleet Week

The Navy’s newest amphibious assault ship, USS Tripoli (LHA 7), arrived in San Francisco in support of San Francisco Fleet Week 2021 on Sept. 11.



The ship and her crew are set to participate in San Francisco Fleet Week’s annual Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) exercise being held Sept. 12-14.



“The DSCA exercise is squarely in Tripoli’s mission set,” said Tripoli’s Commanding Officer, Capt. Joel B. Lang. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to highlight and practice the unique Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief (HA/DR) capabilities of this warship.”



Tripoli’s arrival brings approximately 1,100 Sailors to the San Francisco area. While in port, Sailors will enjoy the hospitality of the city and local residents.



“Tripoli is honored to make its maiden port call to the city of San Francisco,” said Lang. “This will be the crew’s first liberty port call and the fact that it’s in such an iconic city with such a rich history will make this visit truly unforgettable.”



The DSCA exercise is usually conducted the same week as the rest of the Fleet Week events. However, this year, the DSCA exercise is being held a few weeks earlier to accommodate all the agencies and ensure maximum participation.



Fleet Week is San Francisco's largest annual civic sponsored event. It's a free event in the Fisherman's Wharf district that features the Blue Angles, a full air show over the San Francisco Bay, and ship tours all weekend long drawing thousands of people into the city. This year, Fleet Week is Oct. 4 – 11 with most activities and the large air show being held over the weekend of Oct. 8 - 11. The event is in its 40th year and celebrates the rich naval tradition in the Bay area and honors our nation's service members.



All participants and guests are advised that COVID-19 health mitigation measures are still in effect in the San Francisco Bay Area, and all participating military units will follow DOD, DON, CDC and San Francisco County health orders and guidelines. SFFW events have been modified this year to adhere to those orders and guidelines, and SFFW event producers continue to monitor pandemic projections and are prepared to adjust events accordingly.



Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego.



