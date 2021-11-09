USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Photo By Seaman Oswald Felix | 210911-N-BR419-1106 ARABIAN SEA (Sept. 11, 2021) – Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Oswald Felix | 210911-N-BR419-1106 ARABIAN SEA (Sept. 11, 2021) – Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), left, and Command Master Chief Christopher King carry a wreath during a 9/11 memorial ceremony in the Arabian Sea, Sept. 11. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.) see less | View Image Page

USS Ronald Reagan, the U.S. Navy’s only forward deployed aircraft carrier, held a 9/11 memorial wreath laying ceremony to remember the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony was held on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks while Ronald Reagan continues its mission in the Arabian Sea operating and training alongside regional and coalition partners.



The ceremony, which brought together a crowd of Sailors in observance, consisted of speeches by the commanding officer and command chaplain. The honor guard presented flags and the rifle platoon fired a 21 gun salute, while a trumpeter played taps committing the wreath to the sea.



Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class James Cook held a position of honor in the ceremony by performing “taps,” a military tradition signaling the hours of rest, while the wreath dropped to the waves.



“To be able to play taps as a musician for a ceremony like this, and the people that were there, was something special,” said Cook. “9/11 happened a long time ago, so it’s important to honor it and keep it in our minds.”



Many Sailors gathered together to watch and pray during the short but powerful ceremony, honoring those who lost their lives. For Ronald Reagan, remembering the past is part of the mission.



“The rest of the nation is taking time to remember 9/11 on the 20th anniversary of that tragic day,” said Cmdr. David Kim, Ronald Reagan’s command chaplain. “We hold ceremonies like this to remain connected with our history and our fellow Americans, many of whom are still healing from losses suffered that day. Much of what we do as a military to fight against terrorism and violent extremist organizations, especially in [the U.S.] 5th Fleet area of operations (AOO), is to never let an attack like that happen again.”



As master of ceremonies, Kim paid tribute to the men and women who were at work at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon that fateful morning. He also remembered the first responders who ran willingly into the face of danger, and those aboard Flight 93 who fought back against the terrorists who attempted to seize control of their aircraft.



“It is important to honor the dead, those who were targeted and who died for no other reason than being on a plane [or] work on American soil, so that we are reminded of who and what we are called to protect: our fellow citizens and our way of life,” said Kim. “It is important to honor those who ran into those buildings or gave their lives to prevent their plane from being used to kill even more people, to be inspired by their courage and heroism.”



It can be easy to forget what it takes to protect the freedoms that Americans hold dear. Remembrance ceremonies such as the 9/11 memorial help Americans everywhere. At home, abroad, and even at sea, they pay homage to those lost, and thank those who fight around the world to promote peace and stability.



Ronald Reagan is a warship consisting of many departments that have different individual roles, but come together to accomplish a singular mission. That mission, according to Kim, carries a heavy weight that gives meaning to every task Sailors carry out daily.



“The Navy as an organization is not just made up of individuals, but one that has a collective history and a shared story. Our past, our traditions, all contribute to how we carry out our duties each and every day. We represent ourselves and those who have gone before us,” said Kim.



Some of the crew aboard Ronald Reagan remember watching on the news as two planes struck the Twin Towers, then as a third struck the nation’s capital. Some were there to witness the horror unfold firsthand. Then others still were not even born – yet Americans everywhere remain forever changed by 9/11.



“I'm from New York. I lost a friend in the North Tower of the World Trade Center. I know many people whose lives were changed by that event, including my own, yet I know many Sailors don’t remember it much at all,” said Kim. “We need to share our stories, not just to spread-load the pain, but also the inspiration that came from that time period. A nation rose up to say, ‘Never forget. Never again.’”



During the ceremony, Ronald Reagan’s commanding officer offered remarks to remind the crew why the attack warrants a wreath – why the sacrifice of American lives deserved to be remembered.



“When we went to sleep the night of September 11th, we wept in pain, we felt vulnerable and our confidence was shaken,” said Capt. Fred Goldhammer, Ronald Reagan’s commanding officer. “But when the sun rose again the next morning on our nation, we rose back up. Our identity as an American people was cemented, and a profound sense of unity could be felt everywhere you went … And so, today, 20 years since that terrible day, we should never forget the memories and the bravery of those who we lost, but we should also never forget the common bond that unites Americans. For Americans, 9/11 is a national day of remembrance and a national day of unity. It is a day that demands we never forget who we are, what we represent and the greatness that we are capable of as ‘one nation, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.’”