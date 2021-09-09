Corps of Engineers soliciting proposals for development of Cook Recreation Area at J. Percy Priest Lake

Photo By Leon Roberts | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is soliciting proposals for...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is soliciting proposals for operation and maintenance of the multipurpose facilities, which include campground and related facilities and services, at the Cook Recreation Area on J. Percy Priest Lake in Hermitage, Tennessee. Proposals will be accepted through Jan. 10, 2022. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Sept. 9, 2021) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is soliciting proposals for operation and maintenance of multipurpose recreational facilities, which include a campground and related facilities and services at the Cook Recreation Area on J. Percy Priest Lake in Hermitage, Tennessee. Proposals will be accepted through Jan. 10, 2022.



“We have witnessed a resurgence by Nashvillians and others to recreate outdoors, not just locally but across the Nation,” said Greg Thomas, J. Percy Priest Lake natural resources program manager. “Rehabilitating and modernizing the area is an attempt at meeting current demand and offering an enhanced outdoor recreational experience by fully utilizing an area that’s been in full or partial operation since the 1970s.”



The multipurpose area is located on the Eastern side of J. Percy Priest Lake and is only 20 minutes from downtown Nashville. Applicants may present proposals to operate the area which may include camping (RV, Cabin, Primitive), camp store, restroom and shower facilities, playgrounds, dog park, trails (including dog-friendly trails), café/snack bar, picnic shelters, swimming area, multilane boat ramps, courtesy docks, kayak/canoe rentals, and other related activities.



“This is not an attempt to compete with nor open the door to a marina or water park; that is not our plan, said Freddie Bell, Nashville Area operations manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District. “This is not a build to suit initiative. Marina or Theme Park style submissions will not be accepted.”



The goal of this initiative is to keep and/or add the same type of recreational facilities which have been at this area in the past; however, the number of each type may increase. Examples are additional campsites, more parking spaces, more boat launching lanes, more beach areas, more trail miles and loops, and more picnic tables.



In keeping with the environmental priorities of the Corps of Engineers, a considerable portion of the recreation area will remain natural and undisturbed.



The full Notice of Availability (NOA) is located at https://www.lrn.usace.army.mil/Home/CookInfo/. Full details of how to apply for this initiative can be found in the NOA document. A virtual public meeting will be held 6-8:30 p.m. (CDT) Oct. 6, 2021. Information about the virtual public meeting will be posted on the same web page and the J. Percy Priest Lake Facebook Page when details are available.



For more information or to ask questions about the NOA, please contact Marcus Hooper, realty specialist, Real Estate Division at 615-736-7483 or via e-mail at Marcus.W.Hooper@usace.army.mil.



(The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow J. Percy Priest Lake on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/jpercypriestlake.)