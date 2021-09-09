Penn Presbyterian Medical Center Trauma Division Launches Partnership with United States Navy

Photo By BUMED PAO | Navy Medicine logo. For official use only. The Navy Medicine logo consists of...... read more read more Photo By BUMED PAO | Navy Medicine logo. For official use only. The Navy Medicine logo consists of several key elements: 1. Red Cross. Internationally recognized as a symbol of medical care representing the Navy Medicine mission. Long associated with medicine, blood/life, healing, and blood stripe on the Marine Corps Uniform. 2. Golden Rope. The gold outer rope is our bond to Naval tradition and is a symbol of Navy officers representing their personal and professional integrity. 3. Serpent, Caduceus and Anchor. On the foreground, the serpent wraps around the shank of an anchor producing the dual image of an “Anchor” and a “Caduceus.” The Anchor has long been a symbol of the U.S. Navy. The use of the entwined serpent recalls the Caduceus (staff), an ancient symbol of healing. 4. Navy Medicine Name/Tagline. Medical Power for Naval Superiority. 5. Blue & Green Quadrants. Have dual impact, representing both land and sea, as well as a symbol of Navy and Marine Corps teamwork that forms the force that ensures naval maritime superiority. 6. Inner Red & Gold Rings. Official USMC colors and enduring support to their mission. 7. White Type & Icons. Represents the Navy’s focus on mission, purity and unity. 8. Gold Stars. Appearing in the Flagship logo only, represent the Navy’s tradition of navigation using the North Star for guidance. see less | View Image Page

Representatives from Penn Medicine and the United States Navy will sign a unique agreement today marking the start of a three-year partnership to integrate members of the Navy with the Trauma Division at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (PPMC). The program, known as the Naval Strategic Health Alliance for Readiness and Performance, is designed to provide sustained experiences in all aspects of trauma care – from surgery to anesthesiology to nursing – in one of the nation’s busiest trauma centers. The eleven Navy team members bring a wealth of experience with multiple deployments around the globe that will promote new approaches and knowledge across both civilian and military healthcare.



The agreement will be signed at a ceremony by Kevin B. Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, and Rear Admiral Bruce Gillingham, Surgeon General of the Navy.

“This partnership will work to develop a blueprint for other future partnerships between the military and civilian health systems, and will be of great benefit to both parties,” said C. William Schwab, MD, the Founding Chief of Penn Medicine’s Trauma Program, a professor emeritus of Trauma Surgery, and a veteran of the Navy himself. “Penn Medicine’s Trauma Division is incredibly talented at training interdisciplinary teams in order to provide the best possible care to patients, and the U.S. Navy team will be fully immersed in all aspects of practices and specialty units. We’re eager to collaborate with the Navy and on groundbreaking research that will advance how we care for patients and improve outcomes, both in the hospital and on the battlefield.”



“The Navy medical team greatly appreciates the support from the University of Pennsylvania Health System. Trauma care in a deployed combat environment can be challenging at best and preparing for and keeping such skills up to date is difficult as garrison military treatment facilities simply don’t see the type of cases or urgency a trauma team will experience when deployed,” said RADM Gillingham. “This Navy team will learn invaluable lessons that they will bring back to the Navy Medicine that will help them and us better understand and prepare for future deployments.”



The Navy team closely matches the makeup of the surgical teams the Navy deploys to active combat, with three physicians, three nurses, a physician’s assistant, two Hospital Corpsmen and a healthcare administrator. They will integrate into the PPMC Trauma Division and the academic clinical departments – such as Surgery, Anesthesia, and Emergency Medicine – to gain intensive training in treating traumatic injuries from leading experts at PPMC to ensure that their skills are at the highest possible level when they deploy. Navy team is will relocate to Philadelphia with permanent change of station orders for approximately three years.



“This is truly an incredible opportunity for Navy Medicine, and our entire team is excited to be part of this new venture with Penn Medicine,” said Lieutenant Commander Bill Lawson, the trauma team’s administrator. “It’s a program that will shape the future on how we train as military medicine personnel, and will ensure our medical forces have the trauma skills and experience necessary to deploy in more austere environments”



Navy medicine also has partnerships with other civilian trauma centers and hospitals, but the new program with Penn marks its most comprehensive partnership. The Navy also has one designated Level III trauma center at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) that supports military members and the surrounding community.



###

Penn Medicine is one of the world’s leading academic medical centers, dedicated to the related missions of medical education, biomedical research, and excellence in patient care. Penn Medicine consists of the Raymond and Ruth Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (founded in 1765 as the nation’s first medical school) and the University of Pennsylvania Health System, which together form a $8.9 billion enterprise.

The Perelman School of Medicine has been ranked among the top medical schools in the United States for more than 20 years, according to U.S. News & World Report's survey of research-oriented medical schools. The School is consistently among the nation's top recipients of funding from the National Institutes of Health, with $496 million awarded in the 2020 fiscal year.

The University of Pennsylvania Health System’s patient care facilities include: the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center—which are recognized as one of the nation’s top “Honor Roll” hospitals by U.S. News & World Report—Chester County Hospital; Lancaster General Health; Penn Medicine Princeton Health; and Pennsylvania Hospital, the nation’s first hospital, founded in 1751. Additional facilities and enterprises include Good Shepherd Penn Partners, Penn Medicine at Home, Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital, and Princeton House Behavioral Health, among others.