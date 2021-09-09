Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Surgeon General signs three-year partnership to integrate members of the Navy with the Trauma Division at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (PPMC)

    PA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    US Navy Surgeon General RADM Bruce Gillingham and Kevin Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer for the University of Pennsylvania Health System, hold the signed agreement that starts a three-year partnership to integrate members of the Navy with the Trauma Division at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (PPMC). The program, known as Naval Strategic Health Alliance for Readiness and Performance is designed to provide sustained experiences in all aspects of trauma care – from surgery to anesthesiology to nursing – in one of the nation’s busiest trauma centers. (U.S. Navy photo by Captain John Gay)

    Penn Presbyterian Medical Center Trauma Division Launches Partnership with United States Navy

