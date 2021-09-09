US Navy Surgeon General RADM Bruce Gillingham and Kevin Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer for the University of Pennsylvania Health System, hold the signed agreement that starts a three-year partnership to integrate members of the Navy with the Trauma Division at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (PPMC). The program, known as Naval Strategic Health Alliance for Readiness and Performance is designed to provide sustained experiences in all aspects of trauma care – from surgery to anesthesiology to nursing – in one of the nation’s busiest trauma centers. (U.S. Navy photo by Captain John Gay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 15:12 Photo ID: 6827157 VIRIN: 210909-N-N1526-1001 Resolution: 2278x1819 Size: 633.44 KB Location: PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Surgeon General signs three-year partnership to integrate members of the Navy with the Trauma Division at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (PPMC), by BUMED PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.