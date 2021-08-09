Off Course. On Mission.

Courtesy Photo | Perceptive Dragon 4’s operational scenario was developed by Master Gunnery Sgt. John...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Perceptive Dragon 4’s operational scenario was developed by Master Gunnery Sgt. John Mundy, the Chief of the CBRN Defense Branch, Force Protection Integration Division, Combat Development and Integration, Headquarters U.S. Marine Corps. (DTRA image) see less | View Image Page

Earlier this year, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Chemical and Biological Technologies Department in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) for Chemical and Biological Defense successfully conducted an Advanced Technology Demonstration that focused on integrating DTRA-JSTO’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Integrated Early Warning (IEW) technology with a decision-support application called Marine Expeditionary Unit Risk-Informed Assisted Decision Support (MEURIADS) to provide better battlefield situational awareness and protect U.S. Marines from CBRN threats.



The goal was to prove the utility of MEURIADS to assist an integrated military staff in planning distributed operations where small but highly capable units were supported by CBRN IEW capabilities while being spread across a large area. The participants were Marines in the CBRN career field and with operational planning experience.



In a live virtual demonstration, the participants logged in to the web-based MEURIADS tool and were tasked with seizing multiple objectives involving shoreside and inland operations where a simulated chemical attack disrupted the initial plan for maneuver and engagement. Participants used the MEURIADS tool to assess predicted casualty rates, timing delays, and other adverse mission impacts to quickly provide several alternate plans to assist in selecting the best course of action to enable mission completion within acceptable parameters.



During the DTRA-JSTO demonstration, called Perceptive Dragon 4 (PD4), participants also received briefings and demonstration views of PD4 technologies used in varying scenarios to aid in the development of capabilities to keep warfighters at the cutting edge of technology on the battlefield.



The PD4 virtual classroom had different layouts using multiple screens that provided a mission-planning Course of Action analysis which commanders use to move forces without exposure to CBRN hazards, reducing risk to warfighters while accomplishing missions. This capability reduces the potential for casualties and increases likelihood of mission success in CBRN environments.



POC: Christopher High, christopher.j.high3.civ@mail.mil