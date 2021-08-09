Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Off Course. On Mission.

    Off Course. On Mission.

    FT. BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    Perceptive Dragon 4’s operational scenario was developed by Master Gunnery Sgt. John Mundy, the Chief of the CBRN Defense Branch, Force Protection Integration Division, Combat Development and Integration, Headquarters U.S. Marine Corps. (DTRA image)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 16:15
    Photo ID: 6823264
    VIRIN: 210908-D-D0490-003
    Resolution: 2083x1385
    Size: 358.36 KB
    Location: FT. BELVOIR, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Off Course. On Mission., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Off Course. On Mission.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JSTO in the News
    CBDP
    DTRA-JSTO
    Integrated Early Warning
    Perceptive Dragon 4
    MEURIADS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT