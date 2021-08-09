Path of Most Resistance.

Researchers are making significant progress in antibiotic resistance under the Discovery of Medical Countermeasures Against New and Emerging threats (DOMANE) program of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Chemical and Biological Technologies Department in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) for Chemical and Biological Defense. A research team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology discovered a new pathway used by E. coli bacteria for escaping antibiotic control.
When an antibiotic-resistant bacteria spreads unchecked, it poses a significant threat to warfighters and the public. Despite decades of research on fighting antibiotic resistance, new scientific understanding of the phenomenon remains a continued necessity. Discovering a mechanism for antibiotic resistance can present opportunities to design innovative therapeutic approaches to defeat bacterial infections and provide better protections for the warfighter and the nation.
Bacterial antibiotic-resistance mechanisms are complex but have traditionally been categorized into three broad groups:
