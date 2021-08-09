Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Delta 1 Assumption of Command and 1st Delta Operation Squadron Activation Ceremony

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Story by Airman 1st Class Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Space Delta 1 held an assumption of command and activation ceremony for the 1st Delta at the 533rd Training Squadron on Vandenberg Space Force Base, September 2, 2021. The training squadron provides training in initial skills, specialized warfighter follow on and advanced training events and courses to prepare U.S. Space Force forces and designated joint and allied partners to prevail in a Contested, Degraded, Operationally- Limited, all- domain environment.

    This work, Space Delta 1 Assumption of Command and 1st Delta Operation Squadron Activation Ceremony, by A1C Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

