Space Delta 1 held an assumption of command and activation ceremony for the 1st Delta at the 533rd Training Squadron on Vandenberg Space Force Base, September 2, 2021. The training squadron provides training in initial skills, specialized warfighter follow on and advanced training events and courses to prepare U.S. Space Force forces and designated joint and allied partners to prevail in a Contested, Degraded, Operationally- Limited, all- domain environment.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 15:49
|Story ID:
|404732
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Delta 1 Assumption of Command and 1st Delta Operation Squadron Activation Ceremony, by A1C Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT