Food safety month: During September, commissaries join other government agencies in highlighting foodborne illness prevention

FORT LEE, Va. – Foodborne illnesses remain a constant threat to health and wellness, but awareness is key to prevention, said the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) director of health and safety.



“These days it’s an understatement to say we want our customers to remain vigilant in protecting themselves against the spread of COVID-19,” said Army Lt. Col. Angela M. Schmillen. “Although there is no evidence to suggest that handling food or consuming food is associated with COVID-19, customers must continue to keep their guard up to prevent foodborne illnesses that can also be potentially harmful, even fatal.”



During Food Safety Education Month in September, DeCA joins the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Food Safety Inspection Service, the Department of Health and Human Services and other organizations in reinforcing foodborne illness awareness and prevention.



Bacteria and viruses remain the leading causes of food poisoning, according to FoodSafety.gov. The CDC estimates 48 million Americans suffer some form of foodborne illness each year, resulting in 3,000 deaths and nearly 130,000 hospitalizations.



At our commissaries, Army veterinarians and Army and Air Force food safety and public health specialists help protect against foodborne illnesses by inspecting food sources, deliveries and products on store shelves.



“We do our part, but our customers have an additional responsibility to help protect their families and themselves from foodborne illnesses,” Schmillen said. “For our customers that job starts when they leave the commissary.”



Customers can learn more about food safety through awareness campaigns from the CDC and USDA, such as “Be Food Safe.” That message is the basis for the following safe handling techniques:



Clean

• Wash hands with warm soapy water for 20 seconds before and after handling raw meat, poultry or seafood.

• Wash utensils, cutting boards, dishes and countertops with hot soapy water after preparing each food item and before you go on to prepare the next item.

• Do NOT wash produce with soap, bleach, sanitizer, alcohol, disinfectant or any other chemical.

• Gently rinse fresh fruits and vegetables under cold, running tap water.

• Scrub uncut firm produce – such as potatoes, cucumbers, melons – with a clean brush, even if you don’t plan to eat the peel.

• Food contact surfaces can be sanitized with a freshly made solution of 1 tablespoon of unscented, liquid chlorine bleach in 1 gallon of water.



Separate

• Separate raw meat, poultry and seafood from other foods in your grocery shopping cart and in your refrigerator.

• If possible, use one cutting board for fresh produce and a separate one for raw meat, poultry and seafood.

• Never place cooked food or foods that are eaten raw, like salads, on a plate that previously held raw meat, poultry or seafood.



Cook

• Cook meats to a safe minimum internal temperature as measured with a food thermometer – 145F for pork, 155F for beef, and 165F for poultry products and all ground or cubed meats. Any leftovers should be reheated to 165F as well.



Chill

• Chill food promptly and properly. Refrigerate or freeze perishables, prepared foods and leftovers within two hours (or one hour if temperatures are above 90 F).



A few more tips for handling food safely can be found at www.homefoodsafety.org:



• Use hand sanitizer to wipe hands and the handle of the shopping cart.

• Clean hands before sampling food. Either bring moist towelettes or carry a bottle of hand sanitizer to use before you taste.

• If you use reusable grocery bags, wash them often.

• Check food packages for holes, tears or openings. Frozen foods should be solid with no signs of thawing.

• Check for a loose lid on jars whose seals seem tampered with or damaged. Report a defective cap to the store manager.

• Avoid buying cans that are deeply dented, bulging, rusting or have a dent on either the top or side seam.

• Use plastic bags to separate raw meat, poultry and seafood before placing them in your cart to avoid contaminating ready-to-eat foods like bread or produce.

• When shopping, select perishable foods last before checkout and group them together.

• Take groceries home immediately and store them right away. If on an extended trip, bring a cooler with chill packs for perishable foods. Perishable foods must be refrigerated within two hours and only one hour if it is over 90 F outside.

• Keep perishable foods out of the hot trunk in summer and place in the air-conditioned car instead.

• Refrigerate or freeze your delivery as soon as possible.



The DeCA website is a good resource for food safety. To find the latest food safety alerts and product recalls affecting military commissaries, visit the News Room on commissaries.com and select the box that says “Food Recall.”



For more on food safety awareness, go to the CDC website. Information on food handling techniques is also available at Eatright.org.

