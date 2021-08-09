Food safety month: During September, commissaries join other government agencies in highlighting foodborne illness prevention

During Food Safety Education Month in September, DeCA joins the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Food Safety Inspection Service, the Department of Health and Human Services and other organizations in reinforcing foodborne illness awareness and prevention. (Graphic courtesy of CDC.gov)

