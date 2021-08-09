Exchange-Exclusive Brands Provide Everyday Savings for Military Shoppers

DALLAS – Military shoppers save with tax-free shopping at Army & Air Force Exchange Service stores—and Exchange-exclusive brands offer even greater savings every day on clothing, health and beauty items, household supplies, kitchenware, home décor, snacks and more.



“Exchange-exclusive brands deliver the high quality shoppers are looking for,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Military families on a budget will find what they need at a price they can afford.”



Ladies’ and men’s Exchange clothing brands such as JW, Passports and PBX Pro start at $7.99 or $9.99. For the kids, military parents can find brands like Gumballs, Buzz Cuts and PonyTails at four price points: $5, $7.50, $10 and $15. The whole family can save up to 65% on apparel by looking for Exchange labels compared to name-brand equivalents.



Other Exchange categories also offer big savings beyond clothing as shoppers save 20%-50% over brand names with additional Exchange-exclusive brands:

• Simply Perfect offers fashionable home décor and kitchenware.

• Powerzone features phone chargers, headphones, HDMI cables and more.

• Exchange Select has military shoppers’ everyday needs covered, from health and beauty items to household goods like paper towels, cleaning supplies and diapers.

• Patriot’s Choice has nuts and snacks for shoppers on the go.



Shoppers can find these value brands at Exchange stores and at ShopMyExchange.com. Contactless shopping options are available, including delivery, curbside pickup and buy online pickup in store service.



100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community, including through support for critical Quality-of-Life programs such as Child, Youth and School Services; Armed Forces Recreation Centers; and more. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has contributed $2.1 billion to these programs. The Exchange also provides uniforms at cost, school meals for Warfighters’ children overseas and support before and after natural disasters.



“It matters where you shop,” Osby said. “Exchange-exclusive brands deliver savings to our shoppers while also giving back to the community.”



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 53rd-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.1 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years.



