Los Angeles Recruiter’s Passion for Leading Change

LOS ANGELES (NNS) – The year of 2020 was challenging and brought with it a slew of difficult conditions for Navy recruiting. However, it was met by Navy Counselor 1st Class Jake Sonnenfeld, a recruiter assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Lakewood, who brought with him a can-do attitude and perseverance to match.



After seven years as an Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling), Sonnenfeld joined active duty in 2013 and began recruiting after his first duty station with one purpose in mind – actually finding his purpose. Sonnenfeld, who hails from Robbinsville, New Jersey, checked into then-Navy Recruiting District (NRD) Los Angeles in 2018 and took part in its transition to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pacific.



“I became a recruiter to help mold the future of the Navy from the very front and create better opportunities for every person who crosses my path,” said Sonnenfeld. “I love seeing the change in each future Sailor from start to finish. When they return home, visit the recruiting station and tell us of their experiences, that makes the job absolutely worth it. The most rewarding experience is when a future Sailor has reservations about going to basic training, ships to boot camp, comes back to the recruiting station and thanks us for motivating them to follow through with their decision to join the Navy. That gives me more motivation to help others.”



Sonnenfeld’s work ethic and enthusiasm for the job made a noticeable impact at the command early on, and his commitment quickly caught the attention of NTAG Pacific leadership. Cmdr. Justin A. Ward, commanding officer of NTAG Pacific, described his performance as motivational and inspiring.



“The first time I met NC1 Sonnenfeld was at monthly training in his station,” said Ward. “What struck me about him was how knowledgeable he was and how he delivered the training with ease. He makes it his business to be a subject matter expert, and he is a true professional. Having a recruiter like him makes it easier for command leadership to do its job. He sets the example by showing the entire command that recruiting can be fun and rewarding. He is a great mentor to his peers and subordinates, and he is all about selling his passion – the United States Navy.”



Before joining the Navy, Sonnenfeld was working a full-time job during the day and balancing college work at night before realizing that college wasn’t for him. He didn’t know what he wanted to do as a long-term career, so he moved to Pueblo, Colorado, where he met a Navy recruiter who talked to him about the possibilities a life in the Navy could bring. Sonnenfeld was hooked, so he swore an oath to the Navy and never looked back. Before starting his tour in recruiting, Sonnenfeld deployed several times to Dubai, Bahrain, London, Singapore, Guam and the Philippines.



“Working in the launch and recover division helped me develop leadership skills that easily transferred to recruiting in Los Angeles,” Sonnenfeld recalled. “When I first checked into NRD Los Angeles, the hours were long, and a lot of energy was required to successfully recruit, but the long and tough work on the ship prepared me for recruiting duty. Recruiting has taught me to be confident and to have a positive mindset no matter what the situation.”



Sonnenfeld is a positive and motivated Sailor, exemplifying resilience and taking whatever comes at him. He was always willing to go the extra mile for his community and future Sailors, said Chief Navy Counselor Erik Rogacion, Departmental Leading Chief Petty Officer of Navy Recruiting Station Lakewood.



“Perhaps the most impressive aspect of NC1 Sonnenfeld’s time at NTAG Pacific is that he has taken over a large station and has shipped over 300 future Sailors to boot camp,” said Master Chief Navy Counselor Michael Drake, chief recruiter of NTAG Pacific. “NC1 Sonnenfeld is passionate about what he does and makes those around him better. He’s cracked the code to successful talent acquisition tactics and leadership in recruiting, which include an outstanding work ethic, patience, tenacity, excellence in building relationships with applicants and their families, understanding the needs of the applicant, the ability to successfully articulate what the Navy can do for them and finally, valor!”



While recruiting has been very rewarding for Sonnenfeld, he said he is just getting started.



“One day I want to be a chief recruiter,” said Sonnenfeld confidently. “I joined the Navy to make my family proud, seek independence and travel the world. I have done everything I wanted to do through the Navy. Now I believe it is time for me to help others reach their potential. The Navy taught me about leadership. Recruiting has shown me that it is possible to improve the community through education and volunteer work. Recruiting is a special duty because it allows us to change lives. The reason I want to be a chief recruiter is to positively affect as many future Sailors and Sailors as possible. Recruiting allows Sailors to take direct control of their Naval careers. Go out every day and perform, and you will become the best version of yourself.”



Sonnenfeld said he hopes to be stationed in as many parts of the world as he can, perhaps even leading some of the future Sailors that he has helped enter naval service. He plans on retiring from the Navy, helping teach the invaluable and intangible leadership qualities he has learned along the way.



NTAG Pacific has 45 Navy recruiting stations covering more than 48,000 square miles in rural and metropolitan areas around Los Angeles County, Ventura County, Hawaii, Guam and Japan.



For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil.

