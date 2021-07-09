Tech support more accessible thanks to walk-in service desk

The solution to common information technology (IT) solutions is now just a stroll away for employees at Tobyhanna Army Depot.





The Customer Service Branch (CSB) recently opened its Walk-In IT Service Desk in Building 11. In the new facility, IT technicians will be available to address simple customer issues on the spot, loan IT equipment, and assist users in entering help tickets for situations that require more complex solutions.



Matthew Raup, Chief of the CSB, says the addition of the walk-in area will benefit both the customer and CSB staff.

“The launch of our new walk-in area is a direct response to feedback from our customers. We strive to be more accessible and responsive to their needs as well as good stewards of the resources required to support the depot’s overall mission,” adding that the new walk-in area expands user options for reporting IT issues.



“There are multiple ways for users to reach out to us – allowing each customer to choose the method that is best for them. We encourage our customers to reach out by walking in to our physical location, calling the Service Desk, e-mailing our group mailbox or submitting a Service Ticket themselves using the online ticketing system.”



IT staff are looking forward to the new process, according to Jessica Barto.



“Our team is excited about the new walk-in area and the opportunity to be more available to help our customers with their technology needs.” Barto is an IT specialist in CSB.



The effort is directly aligned with the depot’s long-range strategic plan, TOBY2028, which has four focus areas: Investing in Our People, C5ISR Readiness, Shape the Future and Strategic Communications. TOBY2028 aims to posture the depot for success in the coming years.



The CSB Walk-In Service Desk can be found on the first floor of Building 11. It is open daily from 0700-1630, with the exception of a lunch period from 1200-1230 daily and from 1400-1500 on Wednesdays for the CSB weekly staff meeting. Users should note the location is closed on RDO Fridays. For more information, please call X56677.



