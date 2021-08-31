A customer brings his computer equipment to the new Customer Service Branch Walk-in Service Desk for support.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 11:34
|Photo ID:
|6821064
|VIRIN:
|210831-A-TB732-2004
|Resolution:
|1920x1278
|Size:
|894.43 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tech support more accessible thanks to walk-in service desk, by Thomas Robbins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tech support more accessible thanks to walk-in service desk
LEAVE A COMMENT