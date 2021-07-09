Yuma Proving Ground Soldier spotlight

Photo By Ana Henderson | Staff Sgt. Ahmed Elinbabi is currently assigned as a Healthcare Non-Commissioned...... read more read more Photo By Ana Henderson | Staff Sgt. Ahmed Elinbabi is currently assigned as a Healthcare Non-Commissioned Officer for the Airborne Test Force at Yuma Proving Ground. Elinbabi is originally form New Brunswick, New Jersey and enlisted in the Army in 2012. see less | View Image Page

Staff Sgt. Ahmed Elinbabi is currently assigned as a Healthcare Non-Commissioned Officer for the Airborne Test Force at Yuma Proving Ground.



Elinbabi is originally form New Brunswick, New Jersey and enlisted in the Army in 2012.



During this time in the Army he’s been deployed to Fort Bragg, N.C. as a line medic, to Iraq as a senior line medic, up to Alaska as an evacuation platoon squad leader, and to Guam as medic.



Elinbabi would like to attend the Military Free Fall School and become a jumpmaster.



His hobbies include cooking, baking, going to the gym, traveling internationally, riding his motorcycle, hiking with his dog, carpentry, reading, scuba diving, and playing video games.