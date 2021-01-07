Yuma Proving Ground Soldier spotlight

Staff Sgt. Ahmed Elinbabi is currently assigned as a Healthcare Non-Commissioned Officer for the Airborne Test Force at Yuma Proving Ground.



Elinbabi is originally form New Brunswick, New Jersey and enlisted in the Army in 2012.

