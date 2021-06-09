IWTC San Diego Training Site Hawaii Sailors Serve Community as Goodwill Ambassadors

Courtesy Photo | 210827-N-N0484-0014 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (August 27, 2021) – Sailors from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210827-N-N0484-0014 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (August 27, 2021) – Sailors from Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego Training Site Hawaii recently volunteered their time to support Hawaii's Adopt-a-Highway program. Approximately eight bags of trash, consisting of various items from discarded bottles and masks to parts of cars, were collected by the volunteer Sailors. Residents appreciate the selfless service of adopt-a-highway volunteers and show their gratitude through the sounding of car horns or a "shaka" (Hawaiian wave). (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

By Information Warfare Training Command San Diego



PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – Sailors from Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego Training Site Hawaii recently volunteered their time to support Hawaii's Adopt-a-Highway program.



IWTC San Diego Training Site Hawaii adopted and is now responsible for the upkeep of a two mile-stretch of Kalanianaole Highway in the Waimanalo area on the east side of Oahu.



The event was a great way to not only give back to the community, but also a great opportunity to continue building the strong relationship between the citizens of Hawaii, IWTC San Diego Training Site Hawaii Sailors, and the U.S. Navy.



IWTC San Diego Training Site Hawaii adopt-a-highway coordinator, Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Anthony Fidler, schedules and coordinates with the state of Hawaii to arrange for pickup of cleanup supplies, personal protective equipment and logistical items.



"It's awesome to be able to give back to the community and help keep this amazing island beautiful,” commented Fidler.



Approximately eight bags of trash, consisting of various items from discarded bottles and masks to parts of cars, were collected by the volunteer Sailors. Residents appreciate the selfless service of adopt-a-highway volunteers and show their gratitude through the sounding of car horns or a "shaka" (Hawaiian wave).



"It's great to get out of the office and help the community,” shared Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Maher. “The residents of the neighborhood are always happy to see us and thank us for helping to keep the island clean."



The Hawaii Department of Transportation, Highways Division, runs the Adopt-a-Highway program as a public service for groups of volunteers who help keep Hawaii's roadsides clean. Each group can adopt a two mile portion of a highway for a minimum of two years and is responsible for cleaning up their portion of the highway at least four times annually.



As part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), IWTC San Diego and its four training sites not only service the fleet, but provides information warfare training across all the Department of Defense’s uniformed services.



IWTC San Diego morally, mentally and physically develops these future leaders of character and competence - imbuing them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to serve as Information Warfare professionals worthy of our nation’s special trust and confidence.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains approximately 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



