210827-N-N0484-0014 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (August 27, 2021) – Sailors from Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego Training Site Hawaii recently volunteered their time to support Hawaii's Adopt-a-Highway program. Approximately eight bags of trash, consisting of various items from discarded bottles and masks to parts of cars, were collected by the volunteer Sailors. Residents appreciate the selfless service of adopt-a-highway volunteers and show their gratitude through the sounding of car horns or a "shaka" (Hawaiian wave). (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 09.06.2021 07:06 Photo ID: 6820030 VIRIN: 210827-N-N0484-0014 Resolution: 4933x3266 Size: 2.47 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IWTC San Diego Training Site Hawaii Sailors Serve Community as Goodwill Ambassadors, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.