    IWTC San Diego Training Site Hawaii Sailors Serve Community as Goodwill Ambassadors

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210827-N-N0484-0014 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (August 27, 2021) – Sailors from Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego Training Site Hawaii recently volunteered their time to support Hawaii's Adopt-a-Highway program. Approximately eight bags of trash, consisting of various items from discarded bottles and masks to parts of cars, were collected by the volunteer Sailors. Residents appreciate the selfless service of adopt-a-highway volunteers and show their gratitude through the sounding of car horns or a "shaka" (Hawaiian wave). (U.S. Navy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT
    IWTC San Diego

