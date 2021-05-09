2d Cavalry Regiment mounts up for Saber Junction 21

HOHENFELS, Germany – The 2d Cavalry Regiment will serve as the primary training audience for Saber Junction 21, a multinational exercise with over 3,000 participants from 14 nations in September, 2021 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany.



Saber Junction 21 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercise designed to test the readiness, warfighting proficiencies, and multinational interoperability of the 2d Cavalry Regiment and other participating units. The force-on-force portion of the exercise will take place Sept. 10 – 24, 2021.



The 3rd United Kingdom Division will serve as the primary headquarters providing mission command responsibilities of the 2d Cavalry Regiment. The U.S. Army Reserve and over 280 personnel from multinational units will train as attachments to 2d Cavalry Regiment. Other multinational partners will serve as the opposing force along with 1-4 Infantry Battalion, who is permanently stationed in Hohenfels.



Earlier this year, the 2d Cavalry Regiment participated Dragoon Ready 21, in Hohenfels, Germany, and Saber Guardian 21 near Varpalota, Hungary as training events leading up to Saber Junction 21.



For more information on the exercise, contact the 2d Cavalry Regiment’s Public Affairs Office at john.j.ambelang.mil@mail.mil.

