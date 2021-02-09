1st Lt. Ryan McCloskey, assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment (2CR), takes a selfie in a M1133 Styker on Sept. 2, 2021 prior to conducting a tactical road march to the Joint Multinational Readiness Training Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany. 2CR will train at JMRC during the month of September as a part of Saber Junction, a U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan McCloskey)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 07:49
|Photo ID:
|6819039
|VIRIN:
|210902-A-KK201-001
|Resolution:
|2944x2944
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|ROSE BARRACKS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, M1133 Stryker Selfie, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT