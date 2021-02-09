Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    M1133 Stryker Selfie

    M1133 Stryker Selfie

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    09.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    1st Lt. Ryan McCloskey, assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment (2CR), takes a selfie in a M1133 Styker on Sept. 2, 2021 prior to conducting a tactical road march to the Joint Multinational Readiness Training Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany. 2CR will train at JMRC during the month of September as a part of Saber Junction, a U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan McCloskey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 07:49
    Photo ID: 6819039
    VIRIN: 210902-A-KK201-001
    Resolution: 2944x2944
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: ROSE BARRACKS, BY, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M1133 Stryker Selfie, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    M1133

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT