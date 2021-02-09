M1133 Stryker Selfie

1st Lt. Ryan McCloskey, assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment (2CR), takes a selfie in a M1133 Styker on Sept. 2, 2021 prior to conducting a tactical road march to the Joint Multinational Readiness Training Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany. 2CR will train at JMRC during the month of September as a part of Saber Junction, a U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan McCloskey)

