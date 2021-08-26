NAVSTA Rota Chapel Children’s Programs Return as Strong as Ever

Singing filled the air and children moved through choreographed steps and gestures as they met for Vacation Bible School (VBS): Rocky Railway 2021, the first in-person children’s program at the chapel since the COVID-19 lockdowns began. Mitigation measures were in place: everyone wore masks, participants were checked for symptoms of illness each day, and the children were separated into small groups which stayed together throughout the week, but the opportunity to attend the program in person, to make new friends and learn and play together was a welcome one after chapel children’s programs were put on hold at the beginning of the pandemic.



Tiffany, the person responsible for coordinating the event, took on the job of Protestant Director of Religious Education earlier this year. Similar to Kathleen Teirney, the Catholic Director of Religious Education who leads a similar program for the Catholic community, Tiffany is responsible for protestant religious education program for children age 3 months to 5th grade, developing curriculum recommendations, recruiting volunteers, determining needed supplies, and providing oversight of VBS and other children’s programs.



“VBS became one of my primary events to plan,” said Tiffany. “Luckily, the Chapel had a curriculum that was purchased last year but was not used because of COVID-19.”



The opportunity to attend VBS excited children and parents alike.



“VBS was amazing!” said Katrina Hadnot. “My favorite part was seeing all the kids together singing and using hand motions. It was encouraging to see kids having fun, talking, playing games, and learning about God. My kids loved going every day and didn’t want it to end. We may or may not still be playing the music at home.”



While Tiffany is new to her current position, she has a deep background working with children and in chapel programs. She has worked in the military chapel community since 2010 teaching Sunday school, coordinating special events such as harvest festivals, involvement with VBS, Christmas programs, and other chapel sponsored program events. Drawing on her past experience helps when organizing and training the volunteers who donated their time, talents and enthusiasm to work on the front lines with the children.



“I can’t thank the volunteers enough,” said Tiffany. “The volunteers who oversaw their respective area had to practice on their own time. Some of the volunteers had to rehearse music and games with other volunteers in preparation for VBS. I had a team of volunteers that helped decorate before VBS and a crew to help clean up the decoration after VBS was over. Watching the prosperity of others being blessed in the Rota community, having children come up to me to tell me how much fun they had at VBS and being blessed by the volunteers and teens and the relationships we have built through working together are some of my favorite things about this job so far.”



The hard work and dedication of the volunteer team made the event a success in spite of the restrictions required for COVID-19 mitigation and left a lasting impact on the children.



“Our son enjoyed every moment of VBS this summer,” said Lepresca Torres. “This was our first year attending and with COVID still lingering, we weren’t sure how engaging or enjoyable it might be for an 8 year old. To our delight, the program was fun, interactive, and memorable. Camp ended two weeks ago and our son is still singing the songs and talking about the activities. It warms our hearts!”



The success of VBS in an environment with precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic may pave the way for other children’s programs to come to life again.



“COVID-19 has reduced the types of programs that I can offer,” said Tiffany. “I have had to be creative in providing a weekly lesson to the children that attend the protestant worship service on Sunday mornings. We currently offer bags with a Bible lesson and an individual snack for children whereas before COVID, we had a Sunday school lesson and had a grade specific lesson for the children.”



With the conclusion of VBS, Tiffany’s next goal is to get that Sunday school program, closed down since March 2020, up and running again, along with a COVID-19 mitigation plan. She is also preparing for holiday season events at the end of the year. Despite the complications added by masks, social distancing and other safety measures, the large number of children who attend services makes providing for them a priority.



“Children's ministry within the Protestant Community is a big part of what we have done in the past,” said Lt. Milo Curtis, one of the chaplains at Naval Station Rota. “Roughly 22% of those that attend on a regular basis are below the age of 12. Our Children's Ministry program is designed to ensure they are experiencing Bible lessons at an age appropriate level. We need around 28 volunteers who serve twice a month to ensure the sustainable success of this program.”



Community members who are interested in volunteering and being a part of these programs can contact the Chapel at 727-2161 or on Facebook at https://facebook.com/navstarotachapel/ for more information.

