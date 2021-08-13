NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 13, 2021) Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota community members participate in songs and activities during Vacation Bible School (VBS): Rocky Railway 2021 at NAVSTA Rota Chapel, Aug. 13, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 05:55
|Photo ID:
|6817900
|VIRIN:
|210813-N-CO914-0002
|Resolution:
|3417x2278
|Size:
|486.81 KB
|Location:
|ROTA, CADIZ, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSTA Rota Chapel Children's Programs Return as Strong as Ever [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Nathan Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVSTA Rota Chapel Children’s Programs Return as Strong as Ever
LEAVE A COMMENT