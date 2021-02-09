Completion of Fort McCoy LOC-B training site troop project adds to successful year of project completion, coordinator says

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The line-of-communications bridge (LOC-B) troop project, located just south of the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The line-of-communications bridge (LOC-B) troop project, located just south of the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility, is shown July 22, 2021, on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The LOC-B training site was finished by the end of July 2021 after Army engineer troops had spent a good portion of July building the site. In mid-August, a special ribbon-cutting ceremony was also held to dedicate the new training site. Two roads were built for the site — one in and one out. Those roads were built 8 inches deep with 3/4-inch crushed stone. They also had to build two gravel pads and build a concrete abutment for the bridge that was put in place. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Going into 2021, a long list of troop projects needed to be completed at Fort McCoy, said Troop Project Coordinator Larry Morrow with the Directorate of Public Works.



Among those projects on the list was completing a line-of-communications bridge (LOC-B) project just south of the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility (CACTF) on South Post at Fort McCoy.



The LOC-B training site was finished by the end of July after Army engineer troops had spent a good portion of July building the site, Morrow said. In mid-August, a special ribbon-cutting ceremony was also held to dedicate the new training site.



“They built two roads for the site — one in and one out,” Morrow said. “They were built 8 inches deep with 3/4 inch of crushed stone. They also had to build two gravel pads and build a concrete abutment for the bridge that was put in place.”



Those miles of roadway and site construction meant the movement of a lot of material. Morrow said more than 30 yards of concrete, and more than 3,300 cubic yards of gravel were used to complete the project.



Morrow said it was one of the biggest projects to get completed for the year. “Comparable projects completed this year also included moving the berm at Range 102 and the creation of the new borrow pit and DPW operations area near the cantonment area on North Post,” he said.



Other troop projects planned for 2021 were:



• finishing a shower building at Improved Tactical Training Base Freedom.



• building a storage building at the training ammunition storage point.



• completing some trail repairs.



• constructing a break room in building 1675.



• installing flag poles at the entrance to the CACTF.



• installing an air compressor hook-up at building 2786.



• building helicopter tie-downs at Young Air Assault Strip.



But the LOC-B training site was a big one to get done, Morrow said. Army engineer units associated with the 416th Theater Engineer Command worked on the project.



Troop projects are a regular part of planned improvements at Fort McCoy each year, and the completion of those projects have continued to make a difference in improving installation operations, Morrow said.



