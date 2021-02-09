Corps of Engineers urges water safety during Labor Day weekend

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Southwestern Division is reminding lake and river visitors to practice water safety this Labor Day weekend.



“While Labor Day serves as the symbolic end to summer, it does not symbolize the end of water dangers,” said Southwestern Division Commander, Brig. Gen. Christopher Beck.



Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest weekends of the year at the region’s lakes and rivers.



“Make water safety a priority this weekend,” Beck said. “Before you head out on the water make sure you’ve got a properly fitted life jacket for you and everyone in your party.”



Drowning is the leading cause of recreation related fatalities at USACE projects. Of these fatalities, 84 percent of victims were not wearing a life jacket.



Many Corps of Engineers day-use-areas and boat launch ramps offer life jacket loaner stations. If you forget to bring a life jacket, you can borrow one for free and return it when you’re finished for the day.



Corps of Engineers recreation and reservation information can be found by searching “Corps Lakes” on the web or by going to www.recreation.gov.



The Southwestern Division is the second largest provider of USACE recreational opportunities with over 74,000,000 visitors spending $2.5 billion annually. More information about the division can be found at www.swd.usace.army.mil or on social media by searching @SWDUSACE on Facebook and @USACE_SWD on Twitter.



While visiting USACE recreation areas, visitors are encouraged to continue practicing social distancing and other COVID-19 safety precautions required and recommended by local, state, and federal authorities, to include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC guidance on visiting parks and recreation facilities can be found online at www.CDC.gov.

