Photo By Senior Airman Sarah Dowe | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron, learn about unexploded ordinance procedures and reporting and medevac techniques during joint tactical convoy operations training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, August 19, 2021. Army Soldiers assigned to the 149th Seaport Operations Company, 7th Transportation Brigade, taught each group of Airmen the skills necessary to succeed while in a convoy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Dowe)

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Members of the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron on JBLE-Langley, teamed up with members of the 149th Seaport Operations Company, 7th Transportation Brigade at JBLE-Eustis on August 19, 2021, to conduct Tactical Convoy Operations training. The Soldiers instructed the Airmen on the proper procedures and techniques for success.



“Their resources made the training more realistic to what Airmen would see during deployments and increased the appreciation for how much the Army does to safely and effectively execute convoy operations,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lieutenant Kaitlyn Barry, 633d CES project execution officer in charge.



Joint training at JBLE takes many different forms. With mission sets varying across the joint base, training opportunities are extensive.



“The goal of the training was to develop Airmen who are competent and able to effectively execute convoy operations,” Barry said. “Civil Engineer Airmen deploy around the world to support a myriad of tasks for the [Department of Defense]. They have been exposed to deadly threats during convoys, and it is critical they have an adequate understanding of how convoys are planned and know how to properly defend against threats.”



Members of the 149th SOC were positioned at different locations to teach and instruct each aspect of the training. Airmen learned how to plan a convoy operation, give a convoy brief and perform react-to-contact drills.



Airmen also practiced the communication procedures for improvised explosive devices and unexploded ordinance scenarios, filled out medevac reports and learned how to properly operate a radio.



“I hope our Airmen gained insight on scenarios that they may not get from formal training or a [computer-based training],” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brittany King, 633d CES Expeditionary Engineering non-commissioned officer-in-charge. “The joint participation helps with communication across branches which we have seen on several CE deployments.”



Following instructions on the specific aspects of the training, Airmen participated in a tactical convoy led by members of the 149th SOC. The participants divided into groups to demonstrate what had been learned earlier in the day.



“The Tactical Convoy Operations training is a requirement of our Prime BEEF (Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force) training program,” King said. “The requirements are important in maintaining skilled engineers to sustain the base and support contingency operations. In the future, I hope we can train on equipment and procedures that are not so much a requirement but valuable to interactions our airmen will encounter downrange.”



Training in a joint environment provides new learning and growth opportunities for the Airmen and Soldiers of JBLE. Through this training and future trainings, members will continue to grow as a team, expand their skill set, and become an even stronger force.