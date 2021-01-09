WBAMC Immersion Training

Photo By Vincent Byrd | The William Beaumont Army Medical Center Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and...... read more read more Photo By Vincent Byrd | The William Beaumont Army Medical Center Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention team hosted a SHARP Immersion Training Aug.18-20 at the WBAMC Soldier barracks on East Fort Bliss. The training provided a unique way to educate Soldiers and Army Civilians by reinforcing critical SHARP knowledge and skills. (Photo by Vincent Byrd, WBAMC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas – The William Beaumont Army Medical Center Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention team hosted a SHARP Immersion Training Aug.18-20 at the WBAMC Soldier barracks on East Fort Bliss.



The training began with three different rooms. One room focused on prevention and consent, the second room would address sexual harassment and reporting options, and the third involves sexual harassment/assault myths and facts. Each room provided a unique way to educate Soldiers and Army Civilians by reinforcing critical SHARP knowledge and skills. Clue and vignette responses were based on current Army policy and references.



Sgt. 1st Class Laterrica Hoy, WBAMC Sexual Assault Response Advocate, was the organizer behind the event, with volunteers from the 528th Field Hospital.



“So far, each team has given positive feedback and enjoyed the interactive approach to learning about sexual harassment assault response and prevention. They were forced to address the basic elements of the program that they did not know and share what they did know as a team,” said Hoy.



Hoy commented how the training had a surreal vibe.



As the organizer, Hoy started the 30-minute timer after reading the initial scenario, which stated that the first clue is hidden. From there, participants were self-guided with clues that contained different scenarios of party and drinking games.



The scenarios culminated with participants creating a way to open a lock box, which contained a key with more clues. The clues explained the difference between sexual assault restricted and unrestricted reporting options, and also knowing the DA form for reporting formal complaints of sexual harassment.



Sgt.Casey Amanda, a practical nursing specialist, 528th Hospital Center, describes her experience with the Immersion Training.



“I think this is such a fun experience. I did a walkthrough of the escape room myself and it really did make you think about SHARP. It takes us away from the monotony of PowerPoint slides and gets people really talking about SHARP. We should do things like this more,” said Casey.



Hoy expressed the feedback of the staff and team members who participated in the Immersion Training.



“Every one that came through enjoyed the training and mentioned it was the best SHARP training they have had. They also requested we offer this training more often and continue to maintain the rooms as a way to refresh the knowledge they gain,” said Hoy.



The WBAMC SHARP Immersion Training merges with 1st Armored Division’s Operation Ironclad, which is an effort to rebuild trust and confidence and eliminating sexual assault and sexual harassment, suicide and extremism amongst their formations.



Hoy added that the intense conversation amongst each team member was amazing to watch. It was a challenge to create three different rooms that accomplished the mission, but the reward is spreading the message about the SHARP program and promoting awareness.