    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WBAMC Immersion Training

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Vincent Byrd 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    The William Beaumont Army Medical Center Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention team hosted a SHARP Immersion Training Aug.18-20 at the WBAMC Soldier barracks on East Fort Bliss. The training provided a unique way to educate Soldiers and Army Civilians by reinforcing critical SHARP knowledge and skills. (Photo by Vincent Byrd, WBAMC Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 17:56
    Photo ID: 6813484
    VIRIN: 210820-D-SG853-0041
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WBAMC Immersion Training, by Vincent Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

