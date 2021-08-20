The William Beaumont Army Medical Center Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention team hosted a SHARP Immersion Training Aug.18-20 at the WBAMC Soldier barracks on East Fort Bliss. The training provided a unique way to educate Soldiers and Army Civilians by reinforcing critical SHARP knowledge and skills. (Photo by Vincent Byrd, WBAMC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 17:56
|Photo ID:
|6813484
|VIRIN:
|210820-D-SG853-0041
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WBAMC Immersion Training, by Vincent Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
