NTAG Miami Welcomes New CMC

It was an ad in the local newspaper in the early 2000s that first caught his eye. It was for an aviation structural mechanic.



“I thought I would like to give that a try, said Conroy McKenzie, who had immigrated to America from Jamaica in search of better opportunities. “When I called the number, I was surprised when a Navy recruiter answered.”



McKenzie, who had never thought about joining the military, was intrigued.



During their conversation, McKenzie started to see the opportunities the Navy had to offer were vast. He wasted no time signing up, he jumped onboard and never looked back.



Now, McKenzie is taking over as Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami command master chief (CMC).



This will be McKenzie’s first time stationed at a recruiting command. Even though he doesn’t have prior experience in the recruiting field, he said he believes his background can be a big help.



“We have a wide Caribbean community in Southern Florida,” said McKenzie, a Jamaican native. “My position as the CMC might influence others to join. I represent the success they can achieve in the Navy.”



McKenzie joined out of Hialeah Recruiting Station.



“It’s an honor to be able to come back and service the community where I joined, a way of paying the Navy back for all it has given me.”



McKenzie, who labels himself a people person, is ready for the challenging roll of NTAG Miami CMC.



“I like helping people,” said McKenzie. “One of the ways I can help effect positive change, as is relates to the enlisted sailors, is as a CMC and I’m ready for the job.”



NTAG Miami is composed of the best naval officers, enlisted sailors, and civilian personnel operating in a 60,000 square mile territory. NTAG South and Central Florida from Brooksville (50 miles north of Tampa), east to Vero Beach, drawing a line under Orlando and south including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Each year, the command accesses approximately 2,000 young men and women into the United States Navy.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



