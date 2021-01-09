We Are MSC: YNC Maria D. Espinoza

Photo By LaShawn Sykes | Chief Yeoman (YNC) Maria D. Espinoza has been assigned to US Navy Military Sealift...... read more read more Photo By LaShawn Sykes | Chief Yeoman (YNC) Maria D. Espinoza has been assigned to US Navy Military Sealift Command Atlantic since May 29, 2020. YNC Espinoza plays a vital role in providing administrative support to MSCLANT. Her duties include organizing command records, overseeing department equipment, and maintaining inventory of office supplies. She provides oversight over all administrative and clerical duties that deal with protocol, naval instructions, enlisted evaluations, officer FitReps, visitors, telephone calls and mail. In addition, she is in charge of coordinating schedules, arranging meetings, distributing memos and reports, and ensuring that everyone is kept current of necessary MSCLANT news and information. see less | View Image Page

Introduction: Born in Norwalk, a city in Los Angeles County, California, I am one of four children. Upon graduating from John Glenn High School in 2002, I enrolled in Cerritos Community College in Norwalk. After completing several semesters, I realized that while school was an option it was not my priority; so I dropped out. I have no excuse for dropping out of college; other than to say, I then lacked the discipline needed to sit in a classroom for the next three to four years. When I left college, I began working for McDonalds and Target while I figured out my next move. And you would be happy to learn that I did figure out my next move after my cousin convinced me to speak with a Navy recruiter. While I must admit I knew nothing about the military, I was open to learning about what the Navy had to offer, and it offered me the two things that intrigued me the most – the Navy would pay for me to live out in town and pay for my travel expenses. Barely 19 years of age, with no other prospects on the horizon, I was quite eager to sign on the dotted line and begin my adventure with the Navy. And what an adventure it has been these past 17 years. I have no regrets. The Navy has kept its promise, affording me the opportunity to travel and become financially independent. But most of all, the Navy has given me the discipline I needed to continue my education. Presently, I am a student at the University of Maryland University College’s School of Business where I am pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.



What is your name, job title, and area command assigned to?

My name is YNC Maria D. Espinoza; I am assigned to Military Sealift Command Atlantic (MSCLANT), serving in a dual-hatted position as the administrative officer and senior enlisted leader, accountable to MSCLANT Commodore U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel E. Broadhurst.



When did you join MSC Atlantic, what is unique about your job with MSCLANT, and what are your unique duties?

I reported to MSCLANT May 29, 2020. For the most part, my admin duties are the same as any other command duties, with one exception, I now have the pleasure of working with and serving both reservists and active duty Navy military. Prior to arriving MSCLANT, I had tons of experience working with active duty personnel; but in my 17-year career with the Navy, I had no experience working with reservists. Now that I have both experiences under my belt, I can boldly say I am a better-rounded admin officer for the Navy. Another unique point about my admin position is that I get to work with strategic sealift officers who are a special group of people who serve in traditional civil service mariner positions on MSC’s US Naval Service Ships both abroad and here in the United States, domestically.



What does a typical day look like for you?

Typically, I start my day preparing for MSCLANT’s staff brief. The staff brief is significant because it is where the entire team assembles together, both face-to-face and by telephone, to discuss, in real time, the status of all MSC ship’s located in the Atlantic Ocean. Ensuring that information is up-to-date is critical, especially during hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. And it's been a rough year thus far, with 12 named storms forming, including the ferocious Hurricane Ida, the strongest storm of the season to date.



What is the best thing about working at MSCLANT?

The majority of the staff are civilians who have a great work ethic, which makes the work cohesion here outstanding. In fact, I look forward to coming to work every day because it is such a pleasure. In addition, MSCLANT is my shore duty assignment, which is great for me because having shore duty affords me the opportunity to go home every night and sleep in my own bed – there is no greater feeling.



What is the most challenging part of your work?

One of my biggest challenges has been adjusting to Military Sealift Command’s workflow and creating new types of reports to present to MSCLANT leadership. Prior to being assigned to MSCLANT, I had no working knowledge about MSC’s US Navy Service Ships and the year-round logistical service support they provide to the Navy’s warfighters at sea. With a year of experience under my belt, I can now confidently hold a conversation about the various naval service ships and their unique mission sets around the world. The work here is so interesting that I currently have a more profound interest in MSC ships; especially when it comes to identifying the specs of some ships, which I can now do with a renewed sense confidence.



What is your most favorite memory at sea?

Getting underway for either a naval exercise or a deployment, it’s definitely a unique experience. While underway, you are technically at work 24/7. It can take a couple of days to even a week to get your daily routine set. But after a certain point of being surrounded by just water, you start looking forward to port visits. Depending on the size of the crew and ship, the time it takes to actually get off the ship varies. But, the joy one feels when “Liberty Call” is passed over the 1MC, that moment is really indescribable. To be able to relax outside of work and create memories in foreign ports, that’s why some Sailors joined the Navy. I am sure many will agree with me that their favorite memory at sea is when Liberty Call is passed over the 1MC!



What would you tell someone who is interested in joining MSC?

MSCLANT is great place to work but it is not a place for the faint of heart. With a high operational tempo and a steep learning curve, with a lot of new terminology to learn regularly, you must be willing to keep an open mind and be patient with the process and most importantly with yourself. When accepting a position at MSCLANT, my advice would be to remember to take one day at a time because each new day promises something new and different to learn from the day before – not just about the job but about your own limitations. The best part about working for MSCLANT is being a part of something that is bigger than yourself. What a humbling experience this has been for me these past 15 months.