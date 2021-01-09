Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FUDS workers discover soldiers’ property at Pat Mayse Lake

    FUDS workers discover soldiers’ property at Pat Mayse Lake

    Howard Worthington Webster's class ring was discovered at Pat Mayse Lake, April 6,

    PARIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    People who work on the Formerly Used Defense Site program were searching for munitions and ordnance around Pat Mayse Lake April 6, but instead found historical treasures of two Soldiers who trained at Camp Maxey in the 1940s.

    The lost items included a class ring from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and a set of dog tags.

    After some research, which included contacting the BPI Alumni Association, the ring was traced back to Howard Worthington Webster who served in the Army in World War II.

    Webster is deceased but the ring will be returned to Webster’s son during a ceremony at BPI.

    The dog tags were from 1941 and belonged to Julius Einhorn. Einhorn, who is deceased, attended the University of Oklahoma, and served in WWII. Einhorn’s senior photo from 1935 shows him wearing his Army uniform and barracks cover.

    Camp Maxey is located about nine miles north of Paris, Texas. The base was used as an infantry training camp and prisoner of war camp in the 1940s.

    The base included a German village used for a WWII era-equivalent to urban warfare training as well as an artillery range.

    German POWs captured in North Africa were imprisoned at the camp.

    After the placement in inactive status the Texas National Guard used Camp Maxey as a training center.

    When Pat Mayse Lake was filled in the 1960s, portions of the northern edge of the base were flooded.

    The FUDS program was established to clean up former military installations.

