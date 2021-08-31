Augmentee lends a helping hand

She and her husband returned home from a day of work when the phone rang. It was her leadership asking for volunteers to help in-process evacuees for Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.



Having a strong desire to help, U.S. Air Force Capt. Renee Hawn, 691st Cyber Operations Squadron chief of weapons and tactics, got back into uniform and over the course of three days, both she and her husband volunteered 41 hours on the flightline.



It was on the last day of volunteering that she was moved to do even more to help those in need.



"While in-processing evacuees, my husband noticed a little girl who looked like she was alone," Hawn said. "I immediately stopped what I was doing and ran to her. She had been separated from family and had nothing but the clothes on her back. She was just the sweetest person that you'd ever talk to in your life. "



Hawn then escorted the girl through in-processing to make sure she was safe. For the next week, every day after her shift, Hawn checked in to ensure that she had everything she needed until it was time for her to board an aircraft to continue to her next destination.



"I went right over from where I was volunteering to see her off and to once more ensure that she felt safe," Hawn said. "I just found out this morning that she has reunited with her aunt. While that's one feel-good story, I hope to have dozens more."



Hawn is now getting that chance. After talking with her leadership about the experience, her commander encouraged her to become an augmentee. During Operation Allies Refuge, augmentees are tapped to assist for 30 days. They work 12 hour shifts, six days a week.





She is now the augmentee lead at the Kinder Pod, which is a designated space for evacuees who are unaccompanied minors waiting to be reunited with family members.



The pods remain supervised at all times to ensure every unaccompanied child has all of their food, water, clothing, shelter and hygiene needs met. The State Department has the lead in identifying and providing services to unaccompanied children. The Department along with a number of international partners are working hard to ensure their safety, security and to reunite them with their families.



"She's dedicated to this mission due to her personal experience and she has the touch for this," U.S. Air Force Capt. Maritza Andicoechea, 86th Operations Support Squadron weather flight commander, said. "She has both the patience and the heart for this operation. She's simply amazing."



Hawn also said that she wouldn't feel right sitting back, knowing there are so many evacuees who need assistance.



"I just see so many people in dire need of help and I just want to be there every step of the way," Hawn said. "I can't imagine uprooting my entire life, leaving my loved ones and my possessions behind just to find safety. However I can assist in helping the evacuees at Ramstein is honestly what I'm here for. I just want to help."

