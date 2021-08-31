South Carolina National Guard Soldier selected to serve as Chief of Staff, Senior Guard Advisor to Commanding General of United States Army Training Center at Fort Jackson

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- U.S Army Col. Byron Williams, II, South Carolina National Guard, was selected to serve as the Chief of Staff, Senior Guard Advisor to the Commanding General of the United States Army Training Center (USATC) at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.



“The most important part of this achievement is having the opportunity to have input and support the Basic Combat Training of great Americans from the 54 states and territories,” said Williams.



Prior to being selected as the Chief of Staff, Senior Guard Advisor to the Commanding General of the USATC, Williams was the commander of the 218th Regional Training Institute, South Carolina National Guard, at the McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina. He has served in many other positions in the South Carolina National Guard to include deputy commander of the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and executive officer of the 59th Troop Command.



Williams enlisted into the Army in March 1989 as a private and served in Germany with the 1-41st Infantry Regiment and then later Desert Shield with Task Force 1-41st. Williams joined the South Carolina National Guard as a specialist in July 1991 and was assigned to Company C, 1-118th Infantry Battalion in Walterboro, South Carolina. He later attended the Palmetto Military Academy, class 44, and was commissioned as an officer in August 1993.



Williams served in Operation Noble Eagle with the 1-118th Infantry Battalion following the attacks of 9-11, as well as in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom, with the 218th Brigade Combat Team, Training Assistance Group, Advanced Combat Training.



“Without the support over the past 23 years from [my] employer, Morgan Stanley and from [my] family, guard service would not have been possible,” said Williams.



Williams was raised in Orangeburg County and currently resides in Columbia, South Carolina with his wife, Mandy, and three children - Sean, Kathleen, and Dylan.

