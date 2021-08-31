South Carolina National Guard to support Louisiana in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina National Guard is preparing to assist Louisiana, Aug. 31, 2021, with personnel and equipment in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.



Currently, the situation is being assessed to fully determine what resources are needed from the South Carolina National Guard. The types of missions the South Carolina National Guard would be expected to support include debris clearance and removal, transportation of supplies, security support, and other logistical support.



“The South Carolina National Guard is experienced in responding to hurricanes and we are prepared to help the citizens of Louisiana in support of the Louisiana National Guard,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina. “We are proud of our service and our ability to respond to those impacted by Hurricane Ida. This response represents the character of the service members of the South Carolina National Guard who are willing to help those in need.”



The South Carolina National Guard is made up of more than 10,000 Soldiers and Airmen who are prepared to respond to natural disasters within the state, as well as support other states in need through an Emergency Management Assistance Compact. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster approved the support of the South Carolina National Guard to assist Louisiana through an executive order released August 31.

