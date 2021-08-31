New humanitarian support facilities coming for Puerto Rico Air National Guard

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $33.8 million design and construction contract, Aug. 19, to QB Group LLC from San Juan, Puerto Rico, for a Communications Facility and Contingency Response Facility at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Isla Verde, Puerto Rico.



The new facilities will significantly increase the readiness and response capability of the 156th Wing to assist with humanitarian support during natural disasters; such as earthquakes and hurricanes.



“Public Works Department (PWD) Jacksonville is excited to be part of this project and we look forward to quickly forming a strong partnership with the 156th Wing and contractor,” said Public Works Officer Cmdr. Christopher Casne. “Our goal is to complete this project on time, on budget, and with high quality.”



Puerto Rico was impacted by two major Category 5 hurricanes in September 2017, which caused catastrophic damage to the island. One significant finding after those storms was that Puerto Rico lacked the requisite response capability to deal with large scale storm response.



Upon completion of this project, the 156th Wing will have the capability to conduct 24-hour relief operations with up to six C-130 aircraft. This will also increase Puerto Rico’s anti-terrorism and force protection resiliency, and response capability.



The communications facility will be constructed utilizing conventional design and construction methods to accommodate the mission of combat communications.



The contingency response and deployment processing facility will contain associated administrative spaces, workshops, and a high-bay warehouse to store humanitarian assistance supplies. The contract also contains six unexercised options that would provide for an electronic security system, audiovisual equipment, furniture, fixtures, and equipment if exercised.



PWD Jacksonville is in the process of establishing a small field office at Muñiz Air National Guard Base in order to properly oversee the construction of this important project.



PWD Jacksonville is responsible for the facility maintenance, construction management, and contract administration at Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville and 23 special areas spread throughout Florida and the Caribbean.



“This project is a huge win for the people of Puerto Rico,” said Casne. “Once completed, it will provide immediate benefits and greatly increase the resiliency of this important U.S. territory.”



The project’s estimated completion date is set for November 2023.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 11:08 Story ID: 404227 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New humanitarian support facilities coming for Puerto Rico Air National Guard, by Susan Brink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.