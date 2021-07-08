Soldier Chooses the Right Path

FORT CARSON, Colo. –Have you ever heard of the old saying, ‘Go to the military, or go to jail?’

For Atlanta, Georgia native Benjamin Story, the path he was following in life seemed to be leading him in the wrong direction.

“I’m from a neighborhood that is just south of Atlanta,” Spc. Story said. “I lost my job. I lost my apartment and was living with my parents. My prospects for the future were looking bleak. My parents are definitely glad that I choose to take this path and have told me that they’re proud of me.”

The youngest of six, Story has many examples to look toward.

“My brother-in-law helped to guide and mentor me towards the Army,” Story said. “He’s an Army Ranger, and I see his success as something I want to achieve for myself.”

Story is currently the company armorer for 60th Ordnance Company, 68th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division.

“Honestly, I enjoy being in the Army and would like to stay in as long as possible. Helping out in the training room has made it possible for me to learn some of the responsibilities of my senior leaders.”

His hard work and attention to detail has not gone unnoticed by his command team.

“Specialist Story has performed well in the training room with minimal-to-no guidance during his NCOIC’s absence,” said 1st Sgt. Alfonso R. Martinez, 60OD, 68th CSSB, 4SB, 4th Inf. Div. “He ensures training continues to be updated into the Digital Training Management System, DTMS. Plus he has been praised by leaders throughout the company for upholding standards in the arms room.”

When his current duty assignment ends, Story would like to travel.

“I would love to get to Germany as my next assignment and travel across Europe with my wife, Jenishelle,” Story said. “Before that happens though, I would like to further my military education by attending Airborne and Air Assault schools.”









-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 16:51 Story ID: 404185 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier Chooses the Right Path, by SGT James Geelen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.