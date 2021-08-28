Trailblazer Volunteers for Deployment

FORT CARSON, Colo. – People usually decide to join the military out of a sense of patriotism or duty, for action and adventure, or for a steady job in a depressed economy.

Originally from New Orleans, Louisiana, Nicholas Myachi Ramsey, now the religious affairs specialist for 4th Special Troops Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, the decision to join the military wasn’t taken lightly.

“I joined the Army for two main reasons, to travel the world and the primary one being my ability to attend college,” Ramsey said. “I’m currently enrolled in college classes to major in sociology. I see my high school classmates are now sophomores in college but they’re now burdened with student loans. It may take me longer to graduate, however I’m not incurring that level of debt.”

Ramsey will soon be able to fulfill the traveling desire as well.

“III Corps put out a request for a religious affairs specialist to help a Rabbi Chaplain during his battlefield circulation,” Ramsey said. “When I heard about it, I quickly volunteered to go. I recently found out that I’ve been selected for the mission, and now I’m just awaiting orders.”

Even though his affiliation differs from the chaplain. Ramsey is confident in his capabilities.

“We were taught at Fort Jackson, (South Carolina), to support our chaplain, regardless of what our personal beliefs are,” Ramsey said. “My job is to help support and accommodate any and all Soldiers, no matter what.”

His hard work and dedication have been noticed by leaders throughout the brigade.

“An outstanding Soldier and religious affairs specialist, Ramsey takes initiative and leads the way,” said Chaplain, (Maj.), Jody L. Harlow, brigade chaplain, 4SB, 4th Inf. Div. “He sets a positive example for those around him and balances competency with character. We need more people in our world like Nicholas. It’s an honor and joy to serve with him.”

Ramsey has also dedicated himself to his physical training. He has won the last two company level physical competitions.

“These challenges have taught me that if you’re passionate about something, the determination inside you will over power the doubt that is trying to bring you down,” Ramsey said. “I had to find the confidence within myself that I can do this. I never would have thought that I could run over 650 miles between both competitions.”

One last challenge awaits Ramsey this year.

“I took the advice of my senior leaders and I’m trying to get to Airborne school this fall,” Ramsey said. “By completing this school, it will help open the door for future assignments for me. I would love to serve with a Special Forces Group or be stationed in Italy.”











