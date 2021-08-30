Tech. Sgt. Raymond Madayag: Prioritizing people, staying mission ready

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron (OMRS) Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight play a huge role in the daily lives of Team Misawa members.



From ensuring water is safe for use and consumption to providing advice on potential health hazards in workplaces, the bioenvironmental flight Airmen ensure all in our community are staying safe, and one of their Airmen was recently recognized for his contributions to their important mission.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Raymond Madayag, 35th OMRS Bioenvironmental Flight noncommissioned officer in charge (NCOIC), was recognized as an outstanding performer by Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Joanne Bass during her visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan, on Aug. 24, 2021.



As the NCOIC of the bioenvironmental flight, Madayag oversees Airmen as they ensure the safety of the living and working environments of Team Misawa members. On top of making sure the base has a viable water supply, they ensure members are not being exposed to chemical hazards in industrial work centers as well as have proper protection from noise exposure in places such as the flight line. They even work with the 35th Civil Engineering Squadron to ensure the base is properly protected from potential chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear attacks.



“They have a huge mission,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Allen Calais, 35th OMRS superintendent. “They fall under the medical group, but they are a huge asset to the wing.”



According to Madayag, his favorite part of bioenvironmental engineering is conducting occupational health visits on the different shops around base.



“It gives me the opportunity to help prevent potential health exposure to our teammates as they perform their tasks and keeps us mission ready,” Madayag said. “This also gives me the chance for networking.”



Like many 35th Medical Group (MDG) members, Madayag had to be flexible as medical operations molded and shifted with the introduction of Coronavirus 2019. Madayag himself, known across the MDG for his knowledge and reliability, has been described as the 35th MDG’s Swiss Army knife.



“Before I got here, Sergeant Madayag was acting as the flight chief for six-plus months,” said. U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mark Medonis, 35th OMRS Bioenvironmental Flight chief. “He was also working as a flight chief without an officer there for a little while because one was deployed and one TDY (temporary duty). He was basically running the shop by himself.”



During his time at Misawa, Madayag has served in the bioenvironmental flight chief for 14 months, the 35th OMRS superintendent for six weeks, the 35th MDG Inspector General Evaluation Management System lead for six months, a wing inspection team member for two years and was one of the original members of Team Misawa who helped establish the 35th Fighter Wing (FW) COVID Cell – even serving one rotation in the COVID Cell for two months straight. All the while, Madayag continued mentoring the 14 members in his shop, which included Airmen, officers and Japanese workers.



All of these roles have allowed Madayag in the position to advise not only his unit leadership but also the 35th FW leadership, and which lead to his leadership nominating the “humble and quiet” NCO to be recognized by Bass.



“It was a great honor and a humbling experience to be recognized by CMSAF Bass,” Madayag said. “I wasn’t really expecting this, but it is validating and meaningful to hear that I have been doing something helpful and for that I am beyond grateful to be appreciated and valued. I’m also thankful for my leadership and coworkers’ support.”

