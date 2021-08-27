Photo Essay: Construction of new bridge underway at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Construction equipment is shown set up at Fort McCoy’s South J Street on Aug. 26,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Construction equipment is shown set up at Fort McCoy’s South J Street on Aug. 26, 2021, so a bridge can be repaired on the street. The street is closed from Aug. 23 through Oct. 29, 2021, from South 8th Avenue to South 9th Avenue for construction of a new bridge over Tarr Creek. Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Public Works is in charge of construction coordination. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Construction equipment is shown set up at Fort McCoy’s South J Street on Aug. 26, 2021, so a bridge can be repaired on the street.



The street is closed from Aug. 23 through Oct. 29, 2021, from South 8th Avenue to South 9th Avenue for construction of a new bridge over Tarr Creek.



Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Public Works is in charge of construction coordination.



